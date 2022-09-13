Milind Soman purchases 4 BHK in luxury project by Suraj Estate Developers

Suraj Estate Developers Limited recently filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to ₹500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) with a fresh issue of shares. As per the Anarock report referred to in its DRHP, the company between 2016 and Q3 of 2021 stood to have 15.2% and 13.5% market share in terms of supply and absorption respectively.