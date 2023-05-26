‘IPL outcome has debunked myth about TV’s death’5 min read 26 May 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Amin Lakhani, chief executive for South Asia at GroupM-owned media services company Mindshare, in an Interview, said that while digital has grown, the myth that TV is dead has been disproved.
BAMBOLIM, GOA : Amin Lakhani, chief executive for South Asia at GroupM-owned media services company Mindshare, said that both Disney Star and JioCinema, the TV and digital rights holders of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have failed to achieve their threshold advertising potential this season. While digital has grown, he said that the myth that TV is dead was disproved. In an interview on the sidelines of the 16th edition of the Goafest, an advertising festival, he spoke about the signs of revival and growth in sectors such as fashion, consumer packaged goods and auto while pointing out that some categories and brands continue with a cautious approach. The start of 2023 has been slower than envisaged in multiple ways, he said. Edited excerpts: