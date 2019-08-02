MUMBAI: US-headquartered IT services giant Cognizant’s president of global delivery Debashis Chatterjee has been named as the new managing director and CEO of Bengaluru-based IT services firm Mindtree Ltd, which got engineering behemoth Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) as its new promoter on 16 July.

In an exchange filing, while appointing Chatterjee, Mindtree said it has also appointed SN Subrahmanyan as the company’s new non-executive vice chairman.

Chatterjee, whose term came to an end on 31 July at Cognizant, was also the company’s global leader for digital systems and technology practice.

Debashis Chatterjee, who has been appointed for a term of five years till 1 August 2024, will come as the third CEO for Mindtree in its two-decade existence.

Subrahmanyan currently serves as L&T group’s managing director and CEO.

The development is in line with L&T’s group chairman A M Naik's letter addressed to Mindtree employees on 18 July, after being appointed as the new chairman of Mindtree, “A new CEO will join soon to lead the team into a future that will benefit all stakeholders…".

On 5 July, Rostow Ravanan, who was part of Mindtree’s founding team, resigned as Mindtree’s CEO after L&T successfully completed its open offer to acquire Mindtree despite vehement resistance from the company’s original promoters.

Chatterjee will be the first individual outside the 7-member founding team of Mindtree to be appointed as the CEO in the two-decade old firm.

A mechanical engineering graduate from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, Chatterjee oversees all the service lines in digital systems and technology practice of Cognizant. After joining Cognizant in 1996, Chatterjee has held several key management positions. He has served as the executive vice president and president, technology solutions at Cognizant earlier.

Chatterjee, according to Cognizant, was instrumental in growing Cognizant’s banking and financial services practice, which is one of the largest vertical markets for Cognizant today.

Incidentally, in his 16 July letter Naik termed Mindtree as “unique". “…Over the past decade we have closely followed, with a lot of respect and admiration the organisation’s (Mindtree’s ) rise from an innovative start-up to a digital powerhouse…I see this (the takeover of Mindtree by L&T) as the coming together of two great institutions with a shared passion for delivering extraordinary value to clients, employees, shareholders…All this spells growth. It means you are now artists with a much larger canvas before you, more avenues leading up and more opportunities to do what you do the best," said Naik in the letter.

“…We believe people are the prime movers and real assets of an organization….And look where L&T’s people have taken the company—deep into the oceans, and up into space," said Naik in a letter to the employees while taking charge as Mindtree’s new chairman on Thursday.

Naik replaced Krishnakumar Natarajan who resigned as the chairman and a board member from Mindtree on 5 July.

On 16 July, L&T became the new promoter of Mindtree after buying a 60.59% stake in the latter and inducting three nominees from L&T as directors in Mindtree.

Mindtree's four founders Subroto Bagchi, NS Parthasarathy , Natarajan and Rostow Ravanan, who together hold around 13.32% stake in Mindtree and served as directors on the company's board for two decades, quit the company after L&T succeeded to conclude its open offer on 30 June.

“Mindtree’s founders have chosen to part from the company. We wish to thank them for their role….As for us, continuity will be the key theme in the management transition. We will continue to provide top quality services to our clientele through engagement of all of you," said Naik in his letter.

“We have innovative, entrepreneurial and empowered teams which enable us to drive changes sustainably," read Naik’s letter.

Naik has been the group chairman of L&T for the past 20 years. He has been serving the $18 billion conglomerate for over 54 years. Under Naik, L&T's market capitalization, which was around Rs.2000 crore in 1999, has soared to well at least Rs. 2 trillion in 2018.

"His thrust on profitable growth ensured consistently impressive gains on both parameters...L&T's multi-geographic canvas is the outcome of his drive to internationalize operations and set global benchmarks across businesses. Overseas revenues today account for 30% of turnover," said the exchange filing by Mindtree.

On Tuesday, L&T completed its ₹10,000 crore worth acquisition of Mindtree, which marked the country's first hostile takeover in the IT industry.

Following an annual general meeting on 16 July, three nominees from L&T were inducted on the board of Mindtree as directors.