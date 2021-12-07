Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mindtree appoints Suresh Bethavandu as chief people officer

Suresh Bethavandu, a human resources leader, brings over three decades of experience to Mindtree.
1 min read . 11:10 AM IST Livemint

  • Bethavandu worked with Cognizant Technology Solutions and Wipro Ltd in a wide range of roles, including as global head of talent acquisition, talent supply chain, corporate HR, and workforce management

Bengaluru-based IT services firm Mindtree Ltd has appointed Suresh Bethavandu as its chief people officer effective 1 December, the company said.

Bethavandu is a human resources leader with more than three decades of experience. At Mindtree, he will be responsible for all key dimensions of the talent lifecycle spanning recruitment, performance management, compensation, operations, learning and development, leadership development, career design, competency development, workforce planning, resource management, and organization development.

Prior to Mindtree, Bethavandu worked with Cognizant Technology Solutions and Wipro Ltd in a wide range of roles, including as global head of talent acquisition, talent supply chain, corporate HR, and workforce management.

He holds master’s degrees in Human Resources Management from Madras School of Social Work, and in Business Administration from Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai.

Mindtree had a total 29,732 employees as of 30 September, 2021. Its attrition rate on a trailing 12-month basis stood at 17.7% for the September quarter, up from 13.7% in the preceding three months.

