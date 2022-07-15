‘Mindtree-LTI synergies are already producing results’

We just reported our sixth consecutive quarter of more than 5% revenue growth in constant currency and even in the face of rapid business and technology shifts, closed the quarter with our highest-ever TCV to date. Digital transformation is an ongoing imperative, not a one-off project. Given this, our ability to service clients through all phases of their digital transformation journeys -- be it digitalizing and reimagining processes, or redefining business models and harnessing digital technologies to become future-ready -- provides us a competitive edge. Economic headwinds are known to inspire creative ways of freeing up dollars from pockets of inefficiency, and redeploying them on initiatives with assured RoI. As such, we continue to be cautiously optimistic about the opportunities created by the sharper client need to balance cost and digital imperatives with an eye on the future.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}