Minister on job cuts in IT and ed-tech: ‘Layoffs are deemed illegal if…’1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 05:31 PM IST
Lay offs are deemed illegal if not carried as per Industrial Disputes Act: Labour Minister
Amid reports of mass layoffs by several firms, including in the IT and ed-tech sectors, Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav today said any retrenchment and layoffs are deemed to be illegal if not carried out as per the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act.