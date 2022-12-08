Minister on job cuts in IT and ed-tech: ‘Layoffs are deemed illegal if…’

“Matters relating to lay-off and retrenchment in industrial establishments are governed by the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 (ID Act) which also regulates various aspects of lay-off and conditions precedent to retrenchment of workmen. As per the ID Act, establishments employing 100 persons or more are required to seek prior permission of the appropriate Government before effecting closure, retrenchment or lay-off," the minister said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}