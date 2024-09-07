From ‘dirty Indian’ to titan of industry: The rise of Gujarmal Modi
Summary
- The Modi group may have lost much of its former glory but Gujarmal’s role in planting the seeds of entrepreneurship in pre-Independence India is set in stone.
A young man, incensed at being called a “dirty Indian" and shamed for a frivolous reason by a maharaja, went on to found a vast industrial conglomerate in a snub to both British hegemony and arrogant princely firmans. That man was Ram Prasad (later Gujarmal, a name change in honour of his beloved step mother Gujari Devi) Modi who was born on 9 August, 1902.