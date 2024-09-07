From ‘dirty Indian’ to titan of industry: The rise of Gujarmal Modi

By this time Begumabad had become a burgeoning town, and in 1945 it was rechristened to Modinagar. The new industrial township had its own schools, colleges, vocational centres and a charitable hospital. At the dawn of Independence, Gujarmal inaugurated Modi Hosiery and then a year later the Modi Tent Factory. The swell of Partition refugees needed rehabilitation and he stepped in to provide employment and housing. He set up an oxygen gas plant by 1954 and Modi Silk and Rayon Mills two years later. In 1959 he stepped out of his citadel to set up the landmark Modi Flour Mills in Delhi.