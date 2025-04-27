Monk Ent CEO slams Gujarati actor Hitesh Thakkar for eating khaman on Surat airport floor: ‘Stop terrible manners’

Monk Entertainment CEO Viraj Sheth has hit out at Gujarati actor Hitesh Thakkar, saying that Gujaratis need to “learn social etiquette and cues”.

In the video, which has gone viral, Hitesh Thakkar is seen sitting on the airport floor and eating khaman, a Gujarati dish, with his friends. While eating, he says in Gujarati about holding on to his roots.

Sheth shared this video and lashed out, saying that Gujaratis have the means to learn social cues.

“Gujaratis need to learn social etiquette and cues. We have the means and resources to learn it,” he said.

The Monk Entertainment CEO further asked Gujaratis to get out of their comfort zone as the community has all the qualities to represent India at the global stage.

“Get out of your comfort zone and stop shoving terrible manners under the garb of being rooted. We have the business acumen, the street-smarts, and the work ethic to represent India at a global stage,” he said.

A Gujarati himself, Sheth urged his fellow community people to try different cuisines while travelling abroad and open up their minds.

“Stop eating only gujarati food when you travel abroad. experience different cultures, cuisines, and traditions. Open your mind up. dress well. speak well. interact with people from all countries,” he said.

“Don’t fall for this “be proud of your roots” crap. you can be proud of your roots without having to be insecure enough to keep flaunting them everywhere,” Viraj Sheth added.

Internet divided Viraj Sheth's post has also sparked a debate on the comments section about the Gujarati community.

While some agreed with the CEO, others supported Hitesh Thakkar.

“We gujjus are hard wired and we have a superiority complex too added with hard core religious beliefs in matters of food atleast, its all too much in the cerebellum to change in this generation, maybe GenZ onwards things will be easier,” a person said.

“This is where u need to fine people heavily for distorting public place sanctity,” another added.

However, some users disagreed with this viewpoint.

“What's wrong with seating on the floor and having amazing dhoklas,” one of them commented.

Another user pointed out that not just Gujaratis, Indians in general need to learn manners.

“Slightly Incorrect statement…..Indians have to learn etiquette n cues. Also, this behaviour would have triggered me n many more ppl..leave aside non Indians We need basic behaviour n patience training n should be called out or fined [sic],” the user said.