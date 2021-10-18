MUMBAI : ExxonMobil India has appointed Monte Dobson as the chief executive officer (CEO) and lead country manager, succeeding Bill Davis. As lead country manager, Dobson will be responsible for ExxonMobil subsidiaries in India.

“India’s huge growth potential and remarkable talent are competitive advantages for the country and for ExxonMobil," said Dobson. “India will play a critical role in the global energy transition. I’m excited to join a team that is already contributing to the country’s brighter energy future and committed to finding additional opportunities to help ExxonMobil advance India’s energy goals."

Prior to the appointment, Dobson led technology development for unconventional resources at ExxonMobil’s Upstream Integrated Solutions business. In this role, he led the development of new technologies to improve the environmental profile and cost-competitiveness of unconventional resources.

Before that, as senior vice president of development at ExxonMobil subsidiary XTO Energy, Dobson completed a series of creative commercial transactions to build the company’s unconventional oil portfolio.

Dobson holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Since joining ExxonMobil in 1994, he has worked in multiple positions with increasing responsibilities, including roles in engineering, business development and research.

After over four years as lead country manager in India, Bill Davis will transfer to Houston, Texas, to assume a new assignment in ExxonMobil’s global LNG business.

