More trouble for Jensen Huang? Third reported affair—involving another Nvidia employee—emerges after CEO’s exit

Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with a second employee at the chipmaker, taking the number of reported extramarital relationships involving the married 63-year-old executive to three, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Reuters.

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The latest revelation adds to the controversy surrounding Huang, whose reported relationships with Alice Huang, whom US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy, and Nvidia vice president of healthcare Kimberly Powell had already come under scrutiny.

Reuters said it was not identifying the second employee and that attempts to contact her were unsuccessful.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Jensen Huang resign as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang resigned after reports of extramarital relationships intensified pressure on Nvidia’s leadership. The board had launched an investigation, and a further report of an affair preceded his departure. 2 Who was involved in the latest reported Jensen Huang affair? ⌵ Reuters reported that Huang had an intimate relationship with another Nvidia employee. It did not identify the employee, and attempts to contact her were unsuccessful. 3 How many extramarital relationships involving Jensen Huang have been reported? ⌵ The main report says the latest allegation brought the number of reported relationships to three. The employee involved in the latest report was not named. 4 Did Nvidia investigate allegations involving Jensen Huang? ⌵ Yes. Nvidia’s board initiated an investigation led by independent directors and supported by external legal counsel into whether Huang had been targeted as part of a foreign intelligence operation. 5 Who became Nvidia CEO after Jensen Huang resigned? ⌵ Nvidia CFO Colette Kress became interim CEO after Huang’s departure. The company said it would search for a permanent successor, considering internal and external candidates.

Huang had acknowledged having an affair in a statement on November 8, following reports about his relationship with Alice Huang, although he did not identify her by name.

Nvidia board launches probe amid leadership turmoil The revelations have intensified pressure on Nvidia's leadership, culminating in Huang's resignation on Thursday.

The company confirmed his departure and said he would not continue as a board member.

Also Read | Nvidia CEO controversy: 5 global market risks Indian investors should watch

Earlier this month, Nvidia's board initiated an investigation, led by independent directors and supported by external legal counsel, into whether Huang had been targeted as part of a foreign intelligence operation. At the time, the board had expressed confidence in his leadership.

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Following his exit, the company appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Nvidia said it would begin searching for a permanent successor, considering both internal and external candidates.

Huang's departure could have wider implications for the artificial intelligence industry, given the central role he played in building Nvidia into one of the world's most influential technology companies.

Also Read | Nvidia CEO controversy: 5 global market risks Indian investors should watch

The chipmaker has used its financial strength to develop an extensive ecosystem around its AI processors, including through complex financing arrangements that help companies acquire its chips. Its strategy has also involved backing cloud computing companies and AI research laboratories.

Nvidia shares slide 5.5%, fall over 30% from October peak Huang's exit comes at a turbulent time for Nvidia, with its shares facing pressure following the disclosures surrounding the former chief executive.

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The stock fell 5.5% in active trading on Thursday, extending its decline to more than 30% from its peak in early October.

The developments have added to uncertainty around the chipmaker's leadership at a time when Nvidia remains a central player in the global AI industry.

The appointment of an interim CEO and the search for a permanent successor now put the company's board under pressure to ensure leadership continuity.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.