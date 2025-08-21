More US companies plan to slow hiring in second half of 2025
Summary
Twice as many employers as last year say they are planning to pull back on filling jobs, according to a new Conference Board survey.
One in five U.S. employers surveyed by the Conference Board plans to slow hiring in the second half of 2025, nearly double the rate of companies that anticipated bringing on fewer people at this time last year.
