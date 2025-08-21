More US companies plan to slow hiring in second half of 2025

Since then, optimism has steadily declined. Novo Nordisk, the company behind the blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, said Wednesday it would pause hiring in noncritical areas as it tries to fend off competition from knockoff versions of its medicines. Meta Platforms, which has been on a hiring blitz for AI workers, is pausing that effort. The staffing company GEE Group cited hiring freezes as a headwind to its business, and AMN Healthcare said hiring freezes at hospitals were slowing its physician-staffing business, according to the research firm AlphaSense.