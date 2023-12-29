Morgan Stanley's straight-talking new CEO Ted Pick taking charge
Ted Pick, the incoming CEO of Morgan Stanley, is known for his success in navigating market cycles and his ability to build long-term relationships.
When Ted Pick takes over as the new CEO of Morgan Stanley next week, the three-decade bank veteran's frank manner and steady hand will help him steer the firm through a dealmaking slump. Pick's cool head in difficult situations is an asset, said Tom Glocer, Morgan Stanley's independent lead director since 2017 and former Reuters CEO.