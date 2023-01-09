Morgan Stanley’s Jon Pruzan, one time CEO candidate, exits firm

His departure further narrows the list of potential successors to Gorman — a group that took shape with a major management shuffle in 2021, when four senior leaders were given new roles as they competed for the top spot. With Pruzan’s exit, that list has been whittled down to Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein, the New York-based firm’s co-presidents and CEO front-runners. Dan Simkowitz, the investment-management chief, is also in the running.