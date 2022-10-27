Morgan Stanley’s Markle sees co-investment silver lining in slower market

Ms. Markle: When we anticipate a downturn, one of the things that we think about for our portfolios is ensuring that we have adequate reserves to support our companies. If your experience is only committing to funds, it’s not something that is obvious. But for us, just like a [general partner], if we are expecting prolonged market challenges, we have to make sure we have reserves to support those underlying companies, to protect our position or to help those companies take advantage of a strong competitive position when others are challenged. Reserves are going to be important for single-asset investments no matter the structure.