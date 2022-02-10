Ruchir Sharma, the former chief global strategist for Morgan Stanley Investment Management, will join Rockefeller Capital Management as Managing Director and Chairman, the firm’s president and chief executive officer Gregory Fleming said on Thursday.

Sharma will also act as an advisor to the firm, be a resource to Rockefeller’s global family office, its advisors and clients, and serve as the firm’s global brand ambassador, Fleming said.

In addition, Sharma plans to form an investment company, Breakout Capital, in which Rockefeller Capital Management will be a partner, the firm said.

The new investment firm will build on Sharma’s previous experience in emerging markets, it said.

At Rockefeller Capital Management, Sharma will report directly to Fleming and have a seat on the firm’s management committee.

“Ruchir brings not only great investing skills but additional intellectual firepower to the firm," said Fleming. “His position reinforces our commitment to the global markets. He’ll be a great asset to our advisors, bankers and clients across businesses and borders."

Sharma, 47, joined Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 1996 and worked at the firm for 25 years and till recently as the firm’s head of emerging markets and chief global strategist. He managed nearly $20 billion in assets and helped launch several new products including an Emerging Leaders fund, a Frontier Markets strategy and a Special Situations fund, according to the press statement.

At Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Sharma managed a 40-person team based in New York, Singapore, Hong Kong and Mumbai.

Sharma, the son of a naval officer and born in India, has an undergraduate degree from Delhi’s Shri Ram College and is the author of “The Rise and Fall of Nations" and “Breakout Nations."

