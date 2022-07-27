‘Most countries are vying for the Indian traveller’

How much did you have to focus on this resort segment during the pandemic? Did that become more important as a channel for growth in India?

There was definitely a shift because people were seeing that the demand for resorts was so strong. People may not have been paying too much attention to it, but resorts in India were really outperforming some of the city hotel counterparts in many cases. Before companies sent people to get out and about, people themselves were getting out. And so corporate travel took longer to come back, but domestic leisure globally came back firing. As a result, we’ve seen a sizable shift in investment dollars or into leisure destinations for all the right reasons.