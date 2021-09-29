MS cloud is helping cos innovate, reimagine biz: Anant Maheshwari

I see two megatrends that the pandemic has step-changed, which will be at the core of driving innovation and building long-term resilience. One, how data and AI has become integral to our lives and, two, the fundamental need for trusted tech and security. Cloud-led data and AI is at the centre of driving innovation at scale. The ability to turn data into predictive and analytical power will be a core competitive advantage for organizations. Key sectors are leveraging the power of data and AI for societal and economic benefits. For example, in e-commerce, Myntra scaled up to meet demand spikes during the pandemic and used Azure Machine Learning to understand customer needs better. We have a huge opportunity to position India as a global hub for data and AI. Organizations also need trusted tech by design that is built for privacy, security, compliance, reliability, AI ethics and safety. It’s important to remember that people will only use technology that they trust. Trust is non-negotiable and each one of us is accountable for creating a responsible, trusted and ethical tech ecosystem.

