Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, along with his youngest son Anant Ambani visited the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat to offer prayers.

A video from the visit emerged on social media, showing them entering and exiting the temple premises. The video was shared by a page dedicated to the Ambani family with the caption, “Mukesh Sir and Anant visited Dwarkadhish Temple for seeking blessings.”

The father and son duo were seen entering the temple amid tight security.

Mukesh Ambani wore a white kurta with pyjama and a Nehru jacket. Anant Ambani was spotted in a blue-coloured kurta-pyjama set paired with a multicoloured jacket.

Frequent temple visits The Ambani family makes frequent visits to the Dwarkadhish temple.

Last year, Mukesh Ambani and his mother Kokilaben offered prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat two days after the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

“With the blessing of lord Dwarkadhish, wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika took place. I would like to thank the people of Jamnagar for extending their support. Jamnagar is now on the international platform. Nita (Ambani) and I are very grateful to the people and extend our gratitude,” Mukesh Ambani said while speaking to the reporters during his last visit.

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on March 1, 2024, in Jamnagar and concluded on March 3, 2024.

Mukesh Ambani and his family also frequently visit the Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham. On October 20, 2024, the billionaire industrialist visited the sacred shrines to offer prayers. He reportedly donated ₹5 crore to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines.

Even in 2023, the Reliance Industries Chairman visited the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.