These five books helped Mukesh Ambani make sense of 2021, preparing him for 2022

Fareed captures certain stark similarities between the Covid-19 pandemic and some of the most disastrous events of the recent past to show that global crises often emerge from unsustainable lifestyle practices and weak governance structures. You realize that these issues need to be addressed urgently, which can be done only through efficient leadership, lifestyle transformation, and effective international cooperation. A quote in the book that has stuck with me is “outbreaks are inevitable, but pandemics are optional."