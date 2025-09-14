Mukesh Ambani buys building in New York's Tribeca neighbourhood for whopping amount | Check details

Reliance Industries Chairman and billionaire Mukesh Ambani has reportedly purchased a building in the Tribeca neighbourhood of New York, United States.

Advertisement

The billionaire paid $17.4 million to buy the building, which is located at 11 Hubert Street in Tribeca, according to a report by RealDeal.

Ambani's latest purchase comes nearly two years after he sold a two-bedroom condo in downtown New York City. According to a New York Post report, in August 2023, Ambani sold his $9 million residence in Manhattan’s West Village, which overlooked the Hudson River.

Who sold the property? RIL USA, the US arm of Reliance Industries Limited, purchased the property for slightly less than what tech billionaire Robert Pera paid for it in 2018. According to a Curbed report, Pera, chairman and CEO of Ubiquiti, bought the building for about $20 million in 2018.

Advertisement

Following the purchase, Pera, aged 47, hired architect Eric Cobb, who shared plans for a 17,000-square-foot luxurious residence in place of the industrial building. However, this residence was never constructed.

Tribeca building details Pera listed the site in 2021 along with all approved plans, including Cobb’s and an earlier one from Maya Lin Studios, for a sum of $25 million. The listing described the property as “a vacant development site” and “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," the report said.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of approximately $97.9 billion as of September 1, 2025, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the 18th wealthiest person in the world and the richest person in India. His major source of wealth comes from Reliance Industries, a conglomerate engaged in oil, telecommunications, and retail sectors, according to Bloomberg.

Advertisement