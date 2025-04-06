Proud father Mukesh Ambani says daughter Isha Ambani ‘boss in office’, speaks about pushing women to forefront…

Industrialist billioniare and Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani put aside the tall titles to play the role of proud father to daughter and Reliance Retail Director Isha Ambani, calling her his “boss in office”, according to a report by the Financial Express.

Mukesh Ambani, who is the richest person in India and Asia (according to the Forbes and Hurun 2025 Billionaires Lists), was speaking at the Express Awards for Women Entrepreneurship on April 5. His attendance at the Mumbai event, with daughter Isha Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, went viral on social media for their interactions and fashion.

He spoke impromptu after Isha Ambani was awarded ‘Newsmaker of the Year’.

Mukesh Ambani on daughter Isha Ambani Being “Boss in Office” “I already have a boss in office. Isha grades my performance at the meetings. Sometimes, she gives me D ranking. In fact, she is perpetually grading me,” a visibly proud Mukesh Ambani told the audience, who clapped at the information.

He added that Isha Ambani believes that it is “no longer survival of the fittest but survival of the kindest”.

Wife Nita Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani's Influence on Mukesh Ambani's Mindset Mukesh Ambani also said that he was a “late bloomer” when it came to appreciating the role of women in business, “but (daughter) Isha and (wife) Nita have opened my mind in the last decade”.

He added: “From being newsmakers, women will become history makers for their industries, countries and civilisations.”

On Women Leaders in Reliance Industries… Further speaking about RIL's role in encouraging women in leadership roles, Mukesh Ambani said the conglomerate is “pushing women to the forefront”.

He added that most group companies, hospitals, the Reliance Foundation and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) have women leaders. In fact, the Reliance Foundation and NMACC are headed by Nita Ambani.