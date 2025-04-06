Mukesh Ambani goes viral for attending event with daughter Isha Ambani, DIL Shloka Mehta, netizens react

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani attended an event in Mumbai with daughter Isha Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta (married to elder son Akash Ambani) and their interactions have now gone viral on social media.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India and Asia (according to Forbes and Hurun's 2025 lists), was accompanied to the Express Awards on April 5, by his daughter and Reliance Retail Director Isha Ambani and daughter-in-law and philanthropist Shloka Mehta.

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta Spotted Together at Event

Mukesh Ambani was seen gesturing for his daughter and daughter-in-law to walk ahead of him as they entered a room filled with fans and photographers. While the billionaire wore his trademark white shirt and black trousers. Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta sported ethnic outfits to the Mumbai event and caught eyeballs for their fashion.

Isha Ambani went the Indo-western route in her fashion, with a green outfit that included a long, traditional patterned, teal-coloured jacket, split from the waist down, with a darker green long dress underneath. For her full look, she wore emerald drop earrings and matching pump heels, minimalist make-up and middle-parted hair.

Shloka Mehta went the full ethic route, wearing a black ensemble with gold embroidery and embellished borders. She paired the salwar, with matching black pants and a gold patterned dupatta. She also opted for the soft glam look, and wore diamond stud earrings, and losely curled hair.

Mukesh Ambani Praised for Grace at Awards Show

Meanwhile, netizens were all praise for Mukesh Ambani's interactions with other audience members and acquaintances at the event. On Instagram, the comments praised him for being “humble” and “genuine”. The trio also drew praises for their interactions, with one comment saying, “they look so cute together yaar (sic)”.

There were also comments praising the Ambanis for their fashion: “amazing look” and “super”, besides multiple comments of red heart emojis.

Shloka Mehta Helps Fan Take Picture With Mukesh Ambani

A third viral video showed Shloka Mehta help out a fan wanting a picture with father-in-law Mukesh Ambani. She took the fan's smartphone and clicked a photo of the two posing together and smiled warmly, before returning the device.