Mukesh Ambani donates THIS amount after visiting Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham

Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani visited the sacred Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham in the state of Uttarakhand on Sunday, October 20.

Mukesh Ambani was welcomed at the holy shrine by Ajendra Ajay, President of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

Reportedly, the billionaire industrialist donated ₹5 crore to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines.

Ambani was dressed in a white kurta-pyajama along with a beige Nehru jacket. He was accompanied by temple officials as he offered his prayers at the holy shrines.

Mukesh Ambani and his family regularly visit Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham to offer their prayers.

Last year, too, he visited the sacred shrine with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In 2022, Ambani and his family visited Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham and reportedly donated ₹5 crore to the temples' joint committee, the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC).

Significance of Kedarnath and Badrinath According to Hindu belief, the Kedarnath shrine is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the holiest Hindu shrines of Shiva. It was built by the Pandavas, who were trying to please Shiva in Kedarnath. The Kedarnath temple is a part of the four major sites in the Chota Char Dham pilgrimage in the Himalayas. It is the highest temple among the 12 Jyotirlingas.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu meditated at the Badrinath shrine, which holds immense importance among Hindus. According to Hindu legend, Vishnu sat in meditation at this place. Believers visit the temple to worship the image of Badrinath and have a holy dip in the Alaknanda River, which is believed to purify the soul.

Other donations The Ambani family is known for visiting holy shrines. In September, Anant Ambani donated a 20-kg gold crown of approximately ₹15 crore to the Lalbaugcha Raja idol in Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi.