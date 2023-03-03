Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and a game of cricket

For this idea to take off, Ambani will need to create demand for staples. That’s what his network of mom-and-pop stores can supply most successfully. Which is where the third leg of the strategy — content — comes into play. The tycoon tested the market by showing the soccer World Cup in India for free on JioCinema, with an audience of 32 million tuning in to watch the Argentina-France final. The experiment wasn’t exactly a smooth experience for viewers, but if the group can do better with the IPL franchise, large advertisers like the local units of Unilever Plc and Procter & Gamble Co. will come with their checkbooks. More importantly, Ambani may want to use the free content to push his own in-house brands from foodstuff to cleaning liquids.