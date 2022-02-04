With a written permission from the Transport Commissioner, RTO offices can start a new series for assigning registration mark 0001 for which the applicant has to shell out three times the fee specified for a regular number, they added.
Rolls Royce Cullinan was launched in India in 2018 as a hatchback capable of taking both paved and rough roads, and this will be a third Cullinan model in the Ambani/RIL garage.
Some other industrialists and Bollywood celebrities also drive the same model. Cullinan is the first all-terrain SUV from the Rolls-Royce's stable, as per the British manufacturer's website.
RIL has several high-end luxury cars in its garage. A few years ago, it had procured one of the most sophisticated armoured vehicles for Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani.
The company has also given a BMW for the police personnel deployed for the security of the Ambani family besides the latest high-end Morris Garage cars of the Gloster model.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!