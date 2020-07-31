Opinion | Mukesh Ambani is coming for India’s phones and wallets

Commerce within Jio, conducted perhaps over Facebook’s WhatsApp payment engine, will be incidental to how customers spend their six hours online. To dominate the more deliberate purchases, Ambani will need to go offline. That’s where his 29 million square feet of retail space — and a virtual network connecting independent neighborhood stores with households — would come in handy. A fifth of Reliance Retail’s revenue comes from food and grocery, which is low-margin but sticky, assuring footfall. It’s also a category with tall barriers to entry, because fresh food requires an intricate farm-to-store supply chain in a country where transportation and storage are perennial challenges.