Mukesh Ambani is richest Indian for 13th time in Forbes List, check full list

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, remains the wealthiest Indian for the 13th consecutive year. Forbes released Thursday 2020's list of the top 100 richest Indians. Amid the coronavirus pandemic which hit India hard, half of the nation’s 100 richest on the 2020 Forbes India Rich List saw gains. "Their collective net worth rose 14% to $517.5 billion from a year earlier," Forbes said.

“In a tumultuous year for the global economy, India’s richest preserved their wealth. Mukesh Ambani remains the wealthiest Indian for the 13th year in a row, adding $37.3 billion to his net worth," Forbes noted. The new entrant in the top 10 is Cyrus Poonawalla who is chairman of Pune-based Serum Institute of India(SII). SII is the world’s largest vaccine producer by the number of doses produced.

"In a tumultuous year for the global economy, India's richest preserved their wealth. Mukesh Ambani remains the wealthiest Indian for the 13th year in a row, adding $37.3 billion to his net worth," Forbes noted. The new entrant in the top 10 is Cyrus Poonawalla who is chairman of Pune-based Serum Institute of India(SII). SII is the world's largest vaccine producer by the number of doses produced.

List of India’s top 20 richest persons:

1. Mukesh Ambani (88.7 billion dollar)

2. Gautam Adani (25.2 billion dollar)

3. Shiv Nadar (20.4 billion dollar)

4. Radhakishan Damani (15.4 billion dollar)

5. Hinduja brothers (12.8 billion dollar)

6. Cyrus Poonawalla (11.5 billion dollar)

7. Pallonji Mistry (11.4 billion dollar)

8. Uday Kotak (11.3 billion dollar)

9. Godrej Family (11 billion dollar)

10. Lakshmi Mittal (10.3 billion dollar)

11. Sunil Mittal (10.2 billion dollar)

12. Dilip Shanghvi (9.5 billion dollar)

13. Burman family (9.2 billion dollar)

14. Kumar Birla (8.5 billion dollar)

15. Azim Premji (7.9 billion dollar)

16. Bajaj family (7.4 billion dollar)

17. Madhukar Parekh (7.2 billion dollar)

18. Kuldip and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra (6.8 billion dollar)

19. Savitri Jindal (6.6 billion dollar)

20. Murali Divi (6.5 billion dollar)