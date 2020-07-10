Mukesh Ambani now richer than Warren Buffett as RIL shares break records

The chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. is now worth $68.3 billion, surpassing Buffett’s $67.9 billion as of Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Shares of Ambani’s Indian conglomerate have more than doubled since a low in March as its digital unit got more than $15 billion in investments from companies including Facebook Inc. and Silver Lake. This week BP Plc paid $1 billion for a stake in Reliance’s fuel-retail business.