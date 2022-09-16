Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday made an offering of ₹1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala, a temple official said. Ambani, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, along with Radhika Merchant who is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and other RIL officials arrived in the hills in the wee hours of Friday, the official told PTI.

After worship, Ambani handed over a cheque for ₹1.5 crore to TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy at the shrine, the official said.

After a brief stay at a guest house on the hills, Ambani, Radhika Merchant and others took part in an hour-long sacred ritual of Abhishekam (holy bath) conducted at the crack of dawn to Lord Venkateswara in the inner sanctum by high priests amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the TTD official said. Before leaving the hills, Ambani fed the elephants at the temple, the official added.

The visit comes after Mukesh Ambani visited Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Monday evening.

After offering prayers and staying for some time, they returned to Udaipur and from where they left for Mumbai.

Reliance Jio is all set to launch high-speed 5G telecom services by Diwali this year in multiple key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Subsequently, it intends to expand its 5G network to each and every town, tehsil and talukas across the country by December of 2023, which is 18 nearly 18 months from now.

Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G. It will invest ₹2 lakh crore on 5G infrastructure. The company has acquired spectrum in 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the recently-concluded 5G auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, where the government received around ₹1.5 lakh worth of bids.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.