Mukesh Ambani offers ₹1.5 crore to Lord Venkateswara shrine
16 Sep 2022, 03:39 PM IST
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday made an offering of ₹1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala, a temple official said. Ambani, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, along with Radhika Merchant who is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and other RIL officials arrived in the hills in the wee hours of Friday, the official told PTI.