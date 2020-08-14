Mukesh Ambani plans to set up a family council

By setting up the council, Ambani, now worth more than $80 billion, wants to ensure that the family has a shared vision of RIL’s future, and members have a common forum where conflicts, if any, can be resolved when the next generation takes over the reins of the company. Ambani is probably drawing some lessons from his rivalry with his brother after the death of their father, Dhirubhai, who founded RIL in 1973. The Ambani brothers eventually split their father’s businesses.