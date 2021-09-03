Reliance Industries has started developing the green energy complex in Jamnagar with an investment of ₹75,000 crore, said Mukesh Ambani while speaking at the International Climate Summit 2021 on Friday.

“It is a matter of pride for me to speak at the summit, PM started the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi. India will achieve the goal of self-reliance. Climate change challenge for the world. We have to move fast towards green energy," Mukesh Ambani said.

“In my view, the message is twofold — one India is determined to achieve Azadi from dependence on fossil energy and become Atmanirbhar in new and renewable energy. Two, India will make its fullest contribution to the global effort for achieving the goals and target of climate action," said Ambani.

"Climate change is the most daunting challenge facing humankind. Uncontrolled climate change can threaten life on our planet and the only option is rapid transition to a green era," he said.

"Climate change is an opportunity to create a more resilient future. The new green revolution has already begun in India and it will make India 100% energy independent," said Ambani.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.