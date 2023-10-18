Mukesh Ambani’s luxury real estate bet gets HSBC financing boost
The London-based bank originally provided a £60 million loan facility to an RIL subsidiary in 2021, according to UK registry. It has since extended the arrangement three times, with the latest disclosed increase taking it to £115 million, the filings show.
HSBC Holdings Plc has nearly doubled the size of a loan arrangement to part of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s business empire, bolstering its bet on Asia’s richest person.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message