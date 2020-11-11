Mukesh Ambani takes on Amazon in India’s booming online market

Reliance is already India’s biggest company and its market capitalization of $185 billion equals about 6.6% of India GDP. Its heft would only increase if it wins a greater foothold in e-commerce -- something that’s increasingly becoming important in India, which has suffered a lockdown for much of the year due to the pandemic and where organized retail is yet to penetrate rural corners.The pandemic is offering a boost to Reliance because many local stores can’t offer aggressive discounts due to financial difficulties, said Laiji Varghese, who runs a provision store in Nerul, a town in the outskirts of Mumbai, and has a partnership with Reliance to deliver orders.“Reliance Retail is a big bulk player with deep pockets," she said. “They have the financial muscle to offer such discounts compared to others."