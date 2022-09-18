Mukesh Ambani visits Guruvayur Temple after seeking blessings at Tirupati Balaji

Mukesh Ambani visits Guruvayur Temple after seeking blessings at Tirupati Balaji2 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Mukesh Ambani visits Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple after seeking blessings at Tirupati Balaji
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries offered prayers at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala. This was Mukesh Ambani's third visit in a temple this week. Earlier on Monday Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara and on Friday he visited and offered prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh.
Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani's fiancee Radhika Merchant on the visit. Mukesh Ambani prayed at the Sopanam (the inner sanctum) of the temple with his family. He also made offerings to the temple elephants Chenthamarakshan and Balaraman.
He was welcomed by the Guruvayur Devaswom Board Chairman Prof PK Vijayan at the temple and presented him with a mural painting as a token of their appreciation.
On Friday, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani made an offering of ₹1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala, a temple official said. Ambani, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, along with Radhika Merchant who is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and other RIL officials arrived in the hills in the wee hours of Friday, the official told PTI. After worship, Ambani handed over a cheque for ₹1.5 crore to TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy at the shrine, the official said.
After a brief stay at a guest house on the hills, Ambani, Radhika Merchant and others took part in an hour-long sacred ritual of Abhishekam (holy bath) conducted at the crack of dawn to Lord Venkateswara in the inner sanctum by high priests amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the TTD official said. Before leaving the hills, Ambani fed the elephants at the temple, the official added.
Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is all set to launch high-speed 5G telecom services by Diwali this year in multiple key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.
Subsequently, it intends to expand its 5G network to each and every town, tehsil and talukas across the country by December of 2023, which is 18 nearly 18 months from now.
Reliance Jio Infocomm has acquired spectrum in 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the recently-concluded 5G auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, where the government received around ₹1.5 lakh worth of bids.
In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.
Reliance Jio, Adani group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea were the four major participants in the spectrum auction.
*With inputs from agencies
