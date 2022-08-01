On the surface the two men appear quite different. Ambani, 65, inherited Reliance from his father, while Adani, 60, is a self-made businessman. But they also have some remarkable similarities. Largely media shy, both men have a history of being fiercely competitive, disrupting most sectors they set foot in and then dominating them. Both have excellent project execution skills, are extremely detail oriented and dogged in pursuing business goals with a track record of delivering on big projects, analysts and executives who have worked with them say.