Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: India's richest wealth race since Diwali 2025 - Who won, who lost? Wealth rise in $ bn

Gautam Adani has widened his lead over Mukesh Ambani in the race to be India's richest person, with the Adani Group founder adding $30.8 billion to his fortune over the past year even as the Reliance Industries chairman saw his wealth decline by $16.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

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They remain the richest and second richest Indian, with Adani at first and Ambani following closely.

Adani's net worth stood at $119 billion, placing him 18th on the global billionaire rankings, according to latest data. Ambani, with a fortune of $88.3 billion, ranked 23rd globally.

The contrast in their wealth trajectories was even sharper. Adani's fortune increased 35.1% year-on-year, while Ambani's declined 15.6%.

Gautam Adani vs Mukesh Ambani: Wealth comparison

Parameter Gautam Adani Mukesh Ambani Age 64 69 Net worth $119 billion $88.3 billion Global billionaire rank 18 23 Change in wealth (YoY) +$30.8 billion -$16.3 billion Percentage change (YoY) +35.1% -15.6% Business group Adani Group Reliance Industries

Gautam Adani adds $30.8 billion to his wealth Adani, 64, has seen his fortune rise to $119 billion, with a year-on-year increase of $30.8 billion. He is the founder of the Adani Group, an infrastructure and utilities conglomerate with interests across ports and other businesses.

One of the group's latest major moves is Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's agreement to acquire Evos B.V., a pan-European liquid storage and terminals company, for €2.56 billion ($2.9 billion).

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The deal saw Adani Ports outbid global buyout groups and port operators. It is the company's second-largest global acquisition, after its purchase of Australian coal mines and a terminal in 2010–11.

The acquisition comes as the group's domestic port volumes have been affected by the conflict in West Asia.

Mukesh Ambani's wealth falls by $16.3 billion Ambani, 69, had a net worth of $88.3 billion as of November 7, down $16.3 billion, or 15.6%, from a year earlier.

He controls Reliance Industries, the Mumbai-based conglomerate with businesses spanning oil refining, petrochemicals and other sectors. The company owns the world's largest oil refining complex.

Meanwhile, Reliance's digital arm, Jio Platforms, has been exploring opportunities to expand its wireless broadband technology overseas.

Jio has held talks with US cable companies Comcast and Charter Communications about licensing its technology in exchange for potential stakes, according to the information provided. Its discussions with South Africa's MTN, however, broke down over valuation and licensing disagreements. There is no timetable for a deal.

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Jio Platforms listed in Mumbai last week following a $3.2 billion initial public offering.

How other Indian billionaires fared

Billionaire Net worth Change in wealth (YoY) Percentage change Shiv Nadar $36.9 billion +$804 million +2.2% Lakshmi Mittal $36.8 billion +$8.53 billion +30.2% Savitri Jindal $34.8 billion +$2.45 billion +7.6%

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index also showed gains for several other prominent Indian business figures.

HCL founder Shiv Nadar had a fortune of $36.9 billion, up $804 million, or 2.2%, over the year. Lakshmi Mittal, chairman and the largest shareholder of ArcelorMittal, was worth $36.8 billion, after adding $8.53 billion, or 30.2%.

Savitri Jindal, India's wealthiest woman, had a net worth of $34.8 billion, up $2.45 billion, or 7.6%. She controls the O.P. Jindal Group, whose businesses span steel, mining, power, industrial gases, cement and port facilities.

The figures put Adani well ahead of Ambani in both current wealth and the scale of annual gains.

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