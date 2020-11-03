Mukesh Ambani vs Jeff Bezos: A fight or a waiting game?

Amazon’s India website kicked off its annual festival season last month to record sales in the first couple of days. Reliance Retail’s revenue also jumped 30% in the September quarter from the previous three months. But although India’s nationwide lockdown has ended, not all stores have reopened fully. Footfall has yet to recover, especially in fashion and lifestyle and at stores inside malls. In Macquarie’s estimates, the next fiscal year’s earnings per share for Reliance Industries, the holding company, may be 23% below the consensus street forecast. A reason, the brokerage says, is stiff competition, high investment and low margins in retail. Reliance Industries shares fell 8.6% in Mumbai on Monday.