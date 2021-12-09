NEW DELHI : Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani topped the annual Power Couple ranking done by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) and released on Thursday.

The survey was conducted among 1,362 respondents pan-India aged 25-40 years.

In the 2019 survey—Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were nearly at par on the rankings. The year 2020 did not see an edition of the survey due to pandemic-linked disruptions. The 2021 rankings also covered business couples.

“The last time around we did not include any corporates or business couples in our list. But the research team at IIHB felt that the rankings should include power couples from all walks of life; hence business couples were added this time around to the list, and they seem to have done very well in the rankings," Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor, IIHB, said in a statement.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ranked number 9 on the survey. The Ambanis of Reliance, Mukesh and Nita, topped the rankings with an impressive 94% score followed by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (DeepVeer) who scored 86% taking the second place. Indian captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma got a 79% score securing third place on the rankings.

The Ambanis topped the rankings for being dynamic, innovative, successful, prestigious, unique, progressive as well as traditional.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh scored high on being fun, distinctive, and charming. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia, who ranked fourth on the survey this year, were seen as stylish. The list featured other Bollywood couples including Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna (5th) followed by Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan; Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor stood 7th on the rankings.

The most respected power couple were the Murthy's of Infosys—Narayan and Sudha. The senior Bachchans came a close second. The senior Bachchans and the Murthys swapped first and second place on Most Respected, the survey said.

Cricketer MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi were seen to be “like us", hence viewed with much empathy—the coupled secured the 18th rank on the survey.

“The inclusion of couples beyond films entertainment and sports has made the Power Couples list more comprehensive and more representative," Goyal said.

“We also included a large list of celebrities from the South too – Dhanush & Aishwarya, Jyothika-Suriya, Namrata Shirodkar-Mahesh Babu:, Sneha-Prasanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya:, Bhavna-Naveen, Ambareesh & Sumalatha, Ajith & Shalini, Khushboo & Sundar C, Hahadh Fazil & Nazriya Nazim, Suhasini & Maniratnam, Vijay & Sangeetha – but in an all-India sample none of them made the Top 20, though in the South most of them beat the national celebrity couples," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.