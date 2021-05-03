MullenLowe Group elevates S. Subramanyeswar as chief strategy officer, APAC

Advertising firm MullenLowe Group on Monday announced the promotion of S. Subramanyeswar as chief strategy officer for the Asia-Pacific region.

In the new role, Subramanyeswar (Subbu) will manage responsibilities for the whole of Asia-Pacific over and above his current charge as the group chief strategy officer at MullenLowe Lintas Group (India). He will be based in Mumbai as he takes up the Asia-Pacific charge with immediate effect.

Since joining Lowe Lintas in 2011 as national planning director, Subramanyeswar has led major strategic thoughts or shifts for multiple brands across the clients that the group works on in India.

“In the ten years that he has been at MullenLowe Lintas Group, Subbu has played a huge role in not just improving and innovating the planning product, but forging strong partnerships with colleagues at the agency, clients and academia. Having worked closely with him over the last 10 years, I have to say that he is clearly one of the top brand strategists in the world. I am extremely happy that Subbu will take his amazing brand of strategic planning beyond South Asia and into all of Asia-Pacific," said Virat Tandon-group chief executive officer, MullenLowe Lintas Group, India.

Subramanyeswar has spent over two decades in advertising and marketing, having worked at Wipro, Publicis, Rediffusion Y&R, and Saatchi & Saatchi across India, US and UK markets.

A regular columnist and an academic, he is also a visiting faculty at business schools, including IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Bangalore in India along with Kellogg School of Management, Illinois, and MIT Sloan, Boston in US.

On his new role, Subramanyeswar said, "It’s a huge opportunity and that’s very exciting. At the same time, I’m also grounded on the challenges that lie ahead. And it is that trip and the constraint that also brings out the passion and fierce obsession in me, to do great culture-leading work. I’ll take the rich learning that I had in my ten years at MullenLowe Lintas Group - India, an ecosystem or the fulcrum of marketing, forward."

MullenLowe Lintas Group (India) has two creative agencies—Lowe Lintas and Mullen Lintas. The group manages over 300 brands across multiples categories with a talent pool of over 600 people and 13 offices across seven cities.

