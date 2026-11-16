Multiple affairs and a federal investigation: Why Nvidia and Silicon Valley want Jensen Huang back

Marred by multiple affairs and a federal investigation, Jensen Huang, who co-founded the company, resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board on 12 November, effective immediately. He spent over three decades building Nvidia before stepping down. Launched in 1993 as a graphics chip maker, the company is now a global AI powerhouse.

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Nvidia’s board released a statement last week saying it was hiring an executive search firm, but it had not yet engaged any potential candidates. However, despite the controversies and federal probe, there have been several calls to reinstate Huang as the CEO of Nvidia. Over 1,65,000 people, reportedly including Nvidia shareholders and employees, have signed a petition on a website called 'Stand With Jensen' expressing their support and demanding his reinstatement as CEO, pending an investigation. The campaign has put Huang's role at Nvidia in the spotlight and why his supporters feel that he remains indispensable.

Company filings offer clues Nvidia's own regulatory filings offer some clues to why Jensen Huang's departure may create a leadership vacuum. In the filings, Nvidia has acknowledged that it is "highly dependent on the services of our longstanding executive team" and warned that failures in succession planning, knowledge transfer and leadership transitions could harm its business. Its proxy statement also says that many senior managers work directly with the CEO, who directly selects senior leaders to engage with the board on key initiatives. As per the Financial Times, Huang holds 812 million Nvidia shares worth about $135 billion.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why are Nvidia supporters calling for Jensen Huang to return as CEO? ⌵ Supporters say Huang’s experience, supplier relationships and personal agreements helped secure supply commitments and AI infrastructure deals. They also argue his leadership could provide clarity during Nvidia’s transition. 2 What is Nvidia’s board doing to find a successor to Jensen Huang? ⌵ Nvidia’s board said it was hiring an executive search firm and had not yet engaged potential candidates. The board is seeking a permanent successor while Colette Kress serves as interim CEO. 3 Why are some executives concerned about Huang’s departure from Nvidia? ⌵ Nvidia has said it depends heavily on its longstanding executive team and warned that succession or leadership-transition problems could harm its business. Huang also built close ties with suppliers, which some fear a successor may not maintain. 4 Why does Scott Bessent want Nvidia to choose an outside CEO? ⌵ Bessent called for a dramatic leadership shake-up and said the board should look outside the company. He questioned Nvidia’s compliance culture and whether senior leaders knew about possible workarounds to US chip-export restrictions. 5 Could Jensen Huang’s return restore Nvidia’s supply commitments? ⌵ Some analysts say his return could bring clarity to commitments based on personal handshake agreements. However, the articles do not confirm that Huang will return or that a successor could not preserve those commitments.

Strong stakeholder ties Nvidia's regulatory filings also acknowledged its dependence on a concentrated Asian supplier network, making it heavily reliant on regional suppliers. Huang had built strong relationships with these suppliers through frequent visits, according to a Reuters report. Neil Shah, vice president of research at Counterpoint Research, told Reuters that without Huang at the helm, there could be a slowdown in new, aggressive ecosystem-level investments and lucrative bilateral AI infrastructure ​deals from Nvidia's side. A South Korean chip company official told the news agency that their company has built strong ties with Huang over the years and feared that the potential successor would not maintain the same favourable ties.

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'Everyone loves Jensen' The Financial Times on Sunday reported that Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia's chief executive and has discussed the possibility with confidants. According to the report, Silicon Valley executives are putting together a war room to lobby for Huang's return. One of Huang's allies told the publication, "Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen."

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Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, opined that Huang's track record is exceptional. "The prospect of his return would restore a degree of clarity around future supply commitments — many of which were based on his personal handshake agreements that could otherwise have been at risk,” he told Bloomberg.

Tesla CEO and the world's richest person, Elon Musk says that Nvidia would lose critical deals without Huang. "Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract," he wrote in a social media post.

“Jensen had complete foresight and understood the demand required and went to all of these executives, even of tiny companies where they only generate a few hundred million dollars of revenue, but they have an important subcomponent,” said Dylan Patel, Founder of SemiAnalysis, in an interview with CNBC. “And without Jensen, can they maintain technology advantages given they're only a year ahead of their biggest competitors? It's not like the gap is massive.”

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Trump's backing Reportedly, President Trump called Jensen Huang on Tuesday, before the Nvidia chief stepped down, and urged him to keep fighting for his job. The President also publicly praised Huang, calling him a 'legend'. According to The New York Times, Trump had been earlier warned about Huang's involvement with the alleged Chinese spy, but no action was taken.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Devansh Sharma Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15...Read More ✕ Devansh Sharma Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15 years of experience in business journalism, he specialises in business, personal finance, stock markets, mutual funds, and economic developments, while also covering geopolitics and major breaking news. During his tenure at Mint, which spans nearly two years, he has led planning and coverage of key news events, including the Union Budget, RBI monetary policy announcements, US Federal Reserve decisions, elections, and major international developments.



Devansh holds a Master's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University. Before rejoining Mint, he worked with leading business news organisations, including The Economic Times, Moneycontrol, and ET Money. At ET Money, he served as Senior Investor Educator, where he created educational content to help readers better understand investing, mutual funds, and personal finance. Throughout his career, he has focused on making complex business and financial developments accurate, accessible, and relevant for a broad audience.