Mumbai: 4B Networks founder Rahul Yadav files anticipatory bail application in fraud case with Interspace Communication1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Rahul Yadav and Sanjay Saini of 4B Networks file anticipatory bail application in Mumbai court over cheating allegations.
Rahul Yadav and Sanjay Saini, associated with 4B Networks, have filed an anticipatory bail application in a Mumbai court. This move comes in response to allegations of cheating and defrauding vendor Interspace Communication Pvt Ltd, amounting to ₹10 crores.
