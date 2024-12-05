Murder at dawn: A top executive’s final moments in Manhattan

Even for a city inured to shootings and macabre headlines, the killing of a top executive just before sunrise was stunning. It was all the more so because the shooting—which Jessica Tisch, the new New York Police Department commissioner, called “a brazen, targeted attack"—unfolded at the height of the holiday season in a Midtown Manhattan thronged with tourists admiring festive store windows, taking in the Rockettes show at Radio City Music Hall and the like.