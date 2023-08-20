Murugappa family settles disputes and differences, aims to maintain harmony, withdraw legal proceedings1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Murugappa family settles disputes, aims to maintain harmony and withdraw legal proceedings. Terms are confidential.
The Murugappa family announced that its members have agreed to setle the disputes and differences between the family branch of late Mr. M V Murugappan (including Valli Arunachalam and Vellachi Murugappan), on one side, and the rest of the family members, on the other side, which arose post the demise of late Mr. M V Murugappan.