comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ Companies / People/  Murugappa family settles disputes and differences, aims to maintain harmony, withdraw legal proceedings
Back

The Murugappa family announced that its members have agreed to setle the disputes and differences between the family branch of late Mr. M V Murugappan (including Valli Arunachalam and  Vellachi Murugappan), on one side, and the rest of the family members, on the other side, which arose post the demise of late Mr. M V Murugappan. 

The members of the Murugappa family first discussed and concluded the terms of the family arrangement amongst themselves at a meeting in the presence of their respective advisors. This understanding was recorded today by way of a memorandum entered into by the members of the Murugappa family with the family branch of late Mr. M V Murugappan (including Mrs. Valli Arunachalam and Mrs. Vellachi Murugappan). The family members are commited to undertake the necessary transactions to effect the family arrangement within the next 90 days.

The family arrangement is envisaged primarily to bring about amity and maintain goodwill amongstthe members of the Murugappa family, and to maintain the overall harmony within the family, in this generation, as well as in the future.

“The family arrangement ensures that all the issues between the members will be setled, and they are happy that they have agreed to resolve this amicably. The terms of the family arrangement itself are confidential", said representatives for the family members.

As part of the family arrangement, the parties have also agreed that all legal proceedings betweenthe family groups will be withdrawn as per the terms of the family arrangement afer all agreed steps specified in the family settlement have been completed.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 02:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App