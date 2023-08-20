Hello User
Business News/ Companies / People/  Murugappa family settles disputes and differences, aims to maintain harmony, withdraw legal proceedings

Murugappa family settles disputes and differences, aims to maintain harmony, withdraw legal proceedings

1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 02:55 PM IST Livemint

Murugappa family settles disputes, aims to maintain harmony and withdraw legal proceedings. Terms are confidential.

Valli Arunachalam

The Murugappa family announced that its members have agreed to setle the disputes and differences between the family branch of late Mr. M V Murugappan (including Valli Arunachalam and Vellachi Murugappan), on one side, and the rest of the family members, on the other side, which arose post the demise of late Mr. M V Murugappan.

The members of the Murugappa family first discussed and concluded the terms of the family arrangement amongst themselves at a meeting in the presence of their respective advisors. This understanding was recorded today by way of a memorandum entered into by the members of the Murugappa family with the family branch of late Mr. M V Murugappan (including Mrs. Valli Arunachalam and Mrs. Vellachi Murugappan). The family members are commited to undertake the necessary transactions to effect the family arrangement within the next 90 days.

The family arrangement is envisaged primarily to bring about amity and maintain goodwill amongstthe members of the Murugappa family, and to maintain the overall harmony within the family, in this generation, as well as in the future.

“The family arrangement ensures that all the issues between the members will be setled, and they are happy that they have agreed to resolve this amicably. The terms of the family arrangement itself are confidential", said representatives for the family members.

As part of the family arrangement, the parties have also agreed that all legal proceedings betweenthe family groups will be withdrawn as per the terms of the family arrangement afer all agreed steps specified in the family settlement have been completed.

20 Aug 2023
