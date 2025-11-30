Muscles, memes and ‘X’ feature in Elon Musk's candid chat with Nikhil Kamath as Zerodha founder teases upcoming podcast

Days after a teaser broke the internet, Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, dropped the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming podcast episode featuring Elon Musk.
The black-and-white promo — shared across Kamath’s social media channels — confirms that Musk will be the next guest on “People by WTF”, his fast-growing interview series. The trailer hints at a candid, wide-ranging conversation between the two entrepreneurs, blending irreverent humour with deeper reflections.
Kamath kicks off by teasing Musk about his physique — “you’re a lot bigger and bulkier than I expected,” he quips. Musk laughs it off with an easy retort. The exchange sets the tone for what follows: a lively dialogue touching upon existential philosophy, pop culture and, more curiously, Musk’s long-standing obsession with the letter “X”.
At one point, Kamath playfully asks if Musk were a character from The Matrix, to which Musk replies: “Hopefully not Agent Smith.” On the question of his penchant for “X” — which permeates his companies and products — Musk offers a self-aware shrug: “It’s a good question, honestly. Sometimes I wonder what’s wrong with me.”
When sharing the trailer, Kamath captioned it: “Here’s to delaying gratification. The future belongs to the patient,” a line that doubles as the episode’s tagline. Evidently, the forthcoming episode promises more than glib banter — combining humour, curiosity and insight.
With the guest confirmed, expectations have soared. The clip has already generated waves of interest from tech-savvy followers, startup aficionados and social-media audiences.
A user commented, ““The way they look at each other every time… it’s a business romance.”
“Elon explaining delayed gratification while literally planning to live on Mars is the most on-brand thing ever,” another user wrote.
“Guys… This isn't a business podcast anymore, it's a therapy session for billionaires,” the third wrote on X.
