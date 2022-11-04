Musk fires almost all of Twitter’s India staff2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 06:10 PM IST
Twitter employed around 7,500 people as of December 2021, up from 5,500 in the previous year, according to a July report by Statista.
NEW DELHI: Twitter’s new owner, and chief executive, Elon Musk, has let go of almost all of the company’s India team, multiple sources told Mint. The company had nearly 250 employees in India.