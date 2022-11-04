NEW DELHI: Twitter’s new owner, and chief executive, Elon Musk, has let go of almost all of the company’s India team, multiple sources told Mint. The company had nearly 250 employees in India.

Twitter employees globally received an email at around 4am IST on 4 November, informing them that they will lose access to Twitter’s internal systems, like Slack, emails etc., if their role is impacted by the downsizing. A lawyer close to the company also noted that some employees chose to put in their papers voluntarily, in anticipation of the layoffs. The company had already undergone a round of downsizing in September this year.

Further, sources confirmed that people from Twitter’s Curation team, which curates content for the Twitter Moments feature, have been let go. Other teams affected include Communications, Global Content Partnerships, Sales and Ad Revenue, Engineering and Product. All or at least 50% of employees in these teams have been let go, a person close to the company said.

An ex-employee, who was among the ones laid off, said that some contractual employees who weren’t on full time company rolls have also been retained.

“Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture," tweeted Yash Agarwal, who was part of the Public Policy team at the company earlier. “It’s been an honor to be a part of this team and this organization. It gives me immense gratitude to be able to call you folks my colleagues and my friends.

“It’s been an amazing ride," wrote Shifalika Yogi, whose profile indicates that she was a senior client account manager at Twitter.

The first round of layoffs at Twitter started Friday following a formal email sent by the company on Thursday that reportedly asked workers across the globe to stay at home and wait for another email that will update them about the status of their job.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce," said the email sent to workers, reported Reuters on Friday.

Twitter employed around 7,500 people as of December 2021, up from 5,500 in the previous year, according to a July report by Statista.

Twitter’s new owner and CEO Elon Musk plans to slash half of the workforce at the social media company, according to reports by Bloomberg and Reuters.

After the completion of the $44 billion deal last week, Musk fired top Twitter executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal along with legal and policy head Vijaya Gadde, according to a WSJ report. Several top executives including CMO Leslie Berland also left the company after the firing of top executives.

With inputs from Abhijit Ahaskar