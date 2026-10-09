Musk loses trillionaire status; Jensen Huang, Larry Ellison lose $15 bn amid IT stock sell-off | Who lost how much

Elon Musk on Thursday lost his trillionaire status for the second time in a month after a sharp fall in SpaceX and Tesla shares wiped $36.4 billion off his fortune in a single trading session.
According to Forbes, Musk’s net worth fell to $991.6 billion as of 1:30 pm EDT on October 8, slipping below the $1 trillion mark just three days after he regained it.
SpaceX shares dropped around 3.5% amid investor concerns over reports that the company plans to raise $40 billion to buy Nvidia chips. Tesla shares fell more than 2%, adding to the decline.
Musk first crossed the trillion-dollar threshold in June after SpaceX went public, briefly reaching an estimated fortune of $1.45 trillion.
Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison lost a combined $15 billion in wealth on Thursday, 8 October, as technology stocks tumbled, according to Forbes.
Huang’s estimated net worth fell by $6.1 billion to $199.3 billion, slipping below the $200 billion mark. Ellison lost $8.9 billion, taking his fortune to $176.8 billion, Forbes reported.
Now, Huang sits in No. 7 on Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list with an estimated net worth of $199.3 billion, having lost around 3% of his wealth on Thursday. Ellison holds the No. 8 spot, with an estimated net worth of $176.8 billion, down over 4.5% for the day.
In fact, they hold the No. 3 and No. 2 spots, respectively, on Forbes’ ranking of billionaires who lost the most for the day, coming behind Elon Musk, who lost over $30 billion, taking away his trillionaire status.
On Thursday, the Nasdaq 100 declined 1.4%, its worst one-day drop in seven weeks, while the S&P 500 Index fell 0.5%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunged 3.4% as Wall Street’s fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index, rose for the second day in a row.
A selloff in tech and AI-linked stocks deepened midday amid multiple bearish headlines. The Financial Times reported OpenAI’s annualized revenue is $20 billion less than previously signaled. Oracle Corp. slid following a report it was trucking natural gas to server farms as a workaround to power bottlenecks.
A barometer of smaller US firms avoided the worst of the selling, but the Russell 2000 Index is closing in on a 10% drop from its all-time high. The benchmark is also testing its 200-day moving average, a key technical level.
“My biggest surprise is the tech selloff remains concentrated, with more than two-thirds of S&P 500 constituents higher and small caps close to flat,” said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group. “Strength in staples and low-volatility stocks points to rotation toward defensives rather than broad-based equity selling.”
(With inputs from Bloomberg and Forbes)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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